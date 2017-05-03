Africa: Poulsen Talks Up Serengeti Boys Chances At Africa Finals

Dar es Salaam — The national youth teams technical advisor, Kim Poulsen, has admitted that the reinstatement of Mali to the 2017 African U17 Championship will make Group B more unpredictable.

However, the Dane was quick to boast that Serengeti Boys were ready for any opponent at the finals, which will kick off next weekend in Gabon.

The Boys are expected to open the finals on April 15 with a date against Mali, who are the defending champions.

The Malians were dumped out of the tournament and their place taken by Ethiopia after their country was banned by Fifa over political interference.

However, the world body reversed the decision recently, which makes Mali eligible for the finals.

The presence of Ethiopia meant that Serengeti Boys had only Angola to fear, but now they will have to play their cards right if they are to reach the semifinal stage.

"There will be a difference, but Serengeti Boys have prepared well for any opponent, so we aren't losing sleep over the reinstatement of Mali. We have a team that can go all the way to the finals," said Poulsen.

"Mali are the defending champions, so obviously they will be tough. However, we have played seven matches against big teams and the boys performed well, so it's our hope that we will hit the ground running."

Group B matches were to be held in Port Gentil, but the host FA opted to shift them to Libreville.

Poulsen called on the youngsters not to underrate any team at the championship despite beating some of them in the build-up matches.

"We expect every team to be more aggressive at the tournament than during the friendlies, so Serengeti Boys need not to be complacent at all," he added.

The Dane thanked the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for facilitating good preparation of the team ahead of the two-week tournament.

Meanwhile; Serengeti Boys will face Cameroon in the second friendly between them today. The match will start at 8pm in Younde.