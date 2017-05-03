Tanzania: JKT Stars Regain Top Spot After Caging Lionesses

Dar es Salaam — JKT Stars put up sterling displays on Monday night to avenge defeat against DB Lionesses and climb to the top of the RBA League table

The army side registered a 56-48 win in an exciting game at the National Indoor Stadium.

JKT Stars have now collected 10 points after playing five games while the Lionesses sit second with nine points from a similar number of outings.

Vijana Queens can leapfrog the Lionesses should they win their rescheduled game by a big margin.

They are placed third with seven points followed by Jeshi Stars and Prison, who tie on seven points.

Speaking on the result, JKT Stars coach Peter Samson said beating the Lionesses has given them renewed hopes of winning this year's edition.

"It always gives you hope and strength to perform well in the remaining games. The DB Lionesses are the defending champions, so defeating them must have a huge implication in the psychology of my players," he said.

"It's my belief that we will build on this and march on to the title. We are determined to break the Lionesses' dominance even though we understand how difficult it will be.

"We will take one game after another until the end of the season. I have a good squad that is eager to win everything this year."

JKT Stars had not beaten the Lionesses in several attempts, but now they will be hoping to grind out more results.

For his part, Lionesses coach Mohamed Yusuf blamed the defeat on lapses of concentration, but promised that his girls would go back to the drawing board and come back stronger this weekend.

"Generally, we played well, but we paid the price for losing concentration. We are disappointed, but we will certainly come back stronger. Our goal is to successfully retain the title," he said.

JKT Stars took a narrow first quarter win of 15-14 before the Lionesses reversed the score in the second quarter. They won 14-13.

JKT Stars came a stronger side in the third quarter as they recorded a 15-12 win.