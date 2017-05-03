Tanzania: Unanswered Questions About Expulsion of UNDP Boss

Photo: Saumu Mwalimu/The Citizen

United Nations Development Programme (UNIDO), Awa Dabo

column

The recent expulsion of UNDP Country Director Awa Dabo (pictured) has not been accorded the prominence it deserves by the Tanzanian media. There are at least two reasons for this.

First, the sensitivity of the issue may have persuaded many journalists to gloss over the matter. Second, and more importantly, the technicality of the subject matter may have prevented many from seeing beyond the obvious. I have read and listened to what I consider to be pretty shallow analysis of the saga.

There is scant reference to the body of treaties otherwise known as the Vienna Convention, which should be the single most relevant source in understanding what has just happened. In addition, the concept of persona non grata can be better understood with a recollection of cases that happened here and elsewhere in the past. The big question here is: did the government really declare Ms Dabo persona non grata?

For people who are not versed in international diplomacy, persona non grata is a foreign person whose entering or remaining in a particular country is prohibited by that country's government for what the person may have done or said. Often confused with extradition, which refers to a procedure by which a particular state or nation submits, upon request, someone charged with or convicted of a crime to a foreign jurisdiction for trial or imprisonment, the former mostly applies to foreigners in diplomatic service in a host state who become unwanted for what they may have done or said.

Ideally, persona non grata represents the most serious sanction a country can impose on members of the diplomatic community who are otherwise protected by diplomatic immunity from arrest, prosecution, search, intrusion or seizure. So what did Ms Dabo, a Gambian national and representative of a UN agency, do that may have amounted to "serious diplomatic deviance"?

To the best of my knowledge, Tanzania's relations with the UN have always been cordial. We also enjoy warm relations with the Gambia, which even shares premises with Tanzania in some locations, including number 7 Leonard de Vinci in Paris. The Gambian embassy is a tenant of Tanzania, occupying several of the floors of our embassy building in the French capital.

The problem therefore must have been in the person of Ms Dabo, not her country or the UN. That is why a clear and sincere statement from the government of Tanzania on what the UNDP boss actually did was needed to put an end to speculation and gossip.

The order requiring Ms Dabo to leave Tanzania within 24 hours and preventing her from entering the country again is alarming, to say the least. Although Article 9 of the Vienna Convention permits Tanzania to declare a diplomat persona non grata at any time and for any reason, this prerogative must be exercised with great care.

Only last year, another UN diplomat was expelled on very similar grounds. The bottom line here must be transparency and Tanzania's national interests.

The Vienna Convention must be used and not abused by the government and members of the diplomatic community alike. In the event a persona non grata declaration is unavoidable, international law requires that the state or entity being represented recall the diplomat within a reasonable period of time instead of the host nation issuing a 24-hour quit notice.

Tanzania must abide by its obligation to protect the premises of foreign missions from intrusion or search by authorities. If articles 22 and 27 of the Vienna Convention were being observed to the letter, one wonders how it was possible to know that there were misunderstandings between Ms Dabo and her subordinates.

Host countries are also prohibited from seizing or opening diplomatic bags destined to foreign missions. In particular, Article 24 extends the inviolability of diplomatic documents to even archives. In the same vein, foreign mission couriers are not supposed to be accessed, arrested or detained by host countries.

Transparency will enable analysts to give fair judgments on issues such as this. There are limitations as to what can be disclosed in diplomatic circles but not everything must remain secret. In the spirit of open governance, which Tanzania subscribes to, I believe that we can reliably argue the case for Ms Dabo and future expulsions within the confines of international law.

Tanzania should make the most of initial communications at the time of receiving foreign diplomats rather than wait until it is too late for any negotiations to take place and bear fruit.