Tanzania: Worry Over Competition in Grain Market Grows

Dar es Salaam — Stakeholders of agriculture have raised concern over unfair competition in grain market arising from poor storage facilities and transport infrastructure.

Those who spoke to The Citizen in separate discussions yesterday want the government to find a lasting solution to the problem during the forthcoming budget.

One of them, the chairman for Tanzania Graduate Farmers Association, Mr Stephen Kingazi, said yesterday that poor storage facilities create a loophole for cartels and hoarding for deliberate price rise.

Mr Kingazi said smallholder farmers and consumers of grain can adopt traditional and non-traditional ways of grain storage which are already being used in the country. "We encourage them to use hermatic oxygen free bags manufactured in Tanga and Agroz which are processed in Arusha," he said.

According to him, a bag of such brand with capacity to store 100kg is sold at between Sh4,500 and 5,000 locally.

Agribusiness consultant Hebron Mwakalinga said poor distribution and absence of a national network of silos caused distorted market for grain in the country, especially stable foods like maize and rice,

"The government decision to liberalise grain market was supposed to be accompanied with measures to make efficient distribution networks countrywide. Construction of more silos is necessary for the effective ways of government subvention in areas where there is scarcity of maize and other grains."

Last week a principal agricultural officer under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Ms Marrystella Mtalo, said maize flour in the city has been rising at an excessive rate due to the creation of cartels among dealers.

According to a recent publication of Food Security Bulletin under the ministry, Morogoro, Dodoma, Musoma and Singida had above average maize price, while Mbeya, Songea, Bukoba and Moshi were all below average maize prices.

Morogoro, Dodoma, Musoma and Singida had above average maize price while Mbeya, Songea, Bukoba and Moshi were all below average maize prices, according to the bulletin. "However the lowest maize price were observed in Mbeya market (Sh 905.50 per kg), Songea market (Sh923.06 per kg) and Bukoba market (Sh923.13 per kg)."