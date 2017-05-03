3 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sh3.5 Billion Set Aside for a Road Project in Mtwara

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The implementation of a project to upgrade Masasi-Nachingwea road to a tarmac level is expected to start before the end of this fiscal year.

The revelation was made by deputy minister of works, transport and communications Mr Edwin Ngonyani, when he was responding to a basic question from Ndanda Member of Parliament Mr Cecil Mwambe.

In his basic question Mr Mwambe sought to know, when the construction of the road will start.

The minister said the government has set aside Sh3.5 billion for upgrading the road.

