Tanzania: SME Operators Get Financial Education

Moshi — Finca Microfinance Bank has urged operators of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to optimally use various training programmes to enhance their skills on capitalisation and business management.

Finca Microfinance Bank business manager Gershom Mpangala told participants in a training for the Kilimanjaro Vicoba Network (Kivinet) here at the weekend that by so doing their enterprises would grow and prosper.

"Finca Microfinance Bank is close to SMEs to ensure they grow. That's why we provide necessary financial education to SMEs to enable them to thrive and contribute accordingly to the national economic growth," he said.

Finca aims at meeting more than 10,000 Kivinet members to impart business skills to them so that when they borrow funds they can invest judiciously to generate profits.

Finca Microfinance Bank Kilimanjaro branch manager Sebastian Timothy said the provision of financial literacy to SMEs was vital for successful investments. "We work with Kivinet not only to provide loans but also to give education on how to use credit well for business growth."

Kivinet managing director Mathias Mwingira said loan issuance was important for SME development.

He called on the lender to provide soft loans. He also commended Finca Bank for providing loans and business training.

He encouraged women to join village community banks to borrow money for investment.