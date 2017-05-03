Dar es Salaam — State of human rights in the country for 2016 reveals 19 people received death penalty in 2016 as compared to 14 in 2015.

Presenting key issues on the report, Legal and Human Rights Center (LHRC) researcher, Mr Paul Mikongoti said 705 incidents of mob violence were reported, 394 were killed as a result of witchcraft related violence and killings.

"During the year, 5152 incidents of road accidents were recorded causing 3000 death leaving 8958 people sustaining injuries," said Mr Mikongoti. According to him, most of these accidents were reported to involve motorbike taxes famously called bodaboda.