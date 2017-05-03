3 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: State of Human Rights in the Country for 2016 Launched Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — State of human rights in the country for 2016 reveals 19 people received death penalty in 2016 as compared to 14 in 2015.

Presenting key issues on the report, Legal and Human Rights Center (LHRC) researcher, Mr Paul Mikongoti said 705 incidents of mob violence were reported, 394 were killed as a result of witchcraft related violence and killings.

"During the year, 5152 incidents of road accidents were recorded causing 3000 death leaving 8958 people sustaining injuries," said Mr Mikongoti. According to him, most of these accidents were reported to involve motorbike taxes famously called bodaboda.

Tanzania

Press Freedom Worsening Under Magufuli - Report

It is not all rosy for the Fourth Estate in Tanzania due to threats against journalists and repressive media laws, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.