Tanzania: Take Action to Stop Those Messing Up Water Sources

opinion

Tanga is today one of the regions that is most affected by water shortage, a situation which was not there, say, twenty years ago. The region, more so areas such the Tanga City and Muheza have to contend with extended periods of water blues.

While the main cause of water shortage in most parts of the country is drought, since that translates to reduced water that feeds dams, Tanga City's problem remains--and actually, escalates--even when it rains and rivers are overflowing.

The cause of Tanga's crises is due to the fact that rivers get overfilled with mud and other materials that make it too expensive to clean up for human consumption.

Tanga City depends on water reserve at the Mabayani Dam that is fed by Muzi and Zigi rivers. Because of heavy turbidity, the Tanga Urban Water Authority (Tanga Uwasa) is forced to reduce water flow into the Mowe water treatment plant from 30,000 cubic meters to 20,000 per day.

Meanwhile, says a senior-most Tanga Muwasa official, the daily cost of water treatment has gone up from Sh670,000 per day to Sh2.2 million. And then, to add insult to injury, this high cost doesn't facilitate absolute cleaning up of the precious liquid and the result is, people have to contend with partaking of water that is either muddy or tainted with one colour of other.

This critical situation is linked to human activities, mainly mining, along river banks, which is messing up the environment. Here we note a shift with regard to environmental destruction, that is, from wanton tree cutting to mining.

A few people's pursuit of wealth should not be allowed to endanger lives of millions. We expect authorities to move and act tough on all those involved in illegal activities, including farming near river banks, for such people are literally playing dice with precious human lives of fellow Tanzanians.

GOVT MUST WIDEN TAX BASE

One of the areas that budget and finance experts have been advising the government to look into is the need to rope in new tax sources rather than increasing taxes.

They argue that the government must broaden the tax base. This means, it must ensure every person who earns an income must pay tax.

We are in the budget season, and looking at what has been tabled in Parliament so far, it is obvious that the government has not done its homework thoroughly, for it continues to rely on traditional revenue sources and making life harder for those are already paying.

As such, the traditional taxpayers are overburdened; no wonder taxi dodging is getting chronic.

According to its Vision 2025, Tanzania aims at becoming a middle income economy by the date. The current government has also vowed to build an industrial economy.

But it is a fact, we can neither attain the middle income economy status nor industrialise without having a strong tax base, for, this is the foundation.

Experts hold that domestic revenue forms an important part of public financing for the very fact that it is more stable and predictable than donor cash. Therefore, the stronger and more inclusive the tax base, the stronger the economy, while the opposite is equally true.