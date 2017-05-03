Tanzania: Relief As Oil Prices Fall By 3 Per Cent

Dar es Salaam — The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) has announced a 3.36 percent decrease in pump prices.

The said in a statement yesterday that the reduction in local prices for the whole of this month was largely a result of fall of prices in the world oil market and a slight appreciation of the shilling against the dollar which is used to procure petroleum products.

Retail price of petrol decreases by Sh31 per litre (1.48 per cent) while diesel falls by Sh80 per litre (4.18 per cent). Kerosene decreases by Sh16 or 0.88 per cent per litre.

For instance, a litre of petrol will retail at a maximum of Sh2,027 in Dar es Salaam while that of diesel and kerosene will be sold at Sh1,844 and Sh1,842 respectively.

Prices of petroleum products are governed by rules of demand and supply but Ewura sets the cap prices using an approved formula as Tanzania imports the oil through bulk procurement system.

Oil companies are then required to compete below the indicative prices.

"Oil marketing companies are free to sell their products at a price that gives them a competitive advantage provided that, such price does not exceed the price cap for the relevant product as was computed using the approved formula," stated Ewura.

In Tanga Region, retail prices for petrol and diesel decreased by Sh127 (about 6.10 per cent) and Sh86 (about 4.40 per cent) per litre respectively.

The region receives its oil consignments through Tanga Port.

Kerosene prices remain unchanged due to the fact that there was no new consignment of kerosene imported in the month of April 2017 through the Tanga Port.