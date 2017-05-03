3 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Police Frisk Unionists for Firearms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndanki Kahiurika

POLICE interrupted the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union's executive committee meeting on Saturday to look for firearms.

Nafau's general secretary, Jacob Penda, yesterday confirmed that police came to the meeting to search for firearms among members.

The meeting was held at Nafau's offices at the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) complex in Katutura, Windhoek.

According to sources, police came to search for firearms on request of Penda and other union leaders.

Penda denied inviting the police, saying it was a leadership decision and that it was a precautionary measure.

"In the past some members have come to meetings with firearms and no firearms are allowed there. So, before the meeting started, police were invited to come and search members and everyone was cooperative," he said.

One of the members, Reinhold Shipwikineni, said the police harassed him when they suspected that he was taking photos of the search with his phone.

"They took my phone and found no photos. I was very angry over the way they treated me, I even went to open a case at the police station, but I was advised to first consult my lawyers, which I will do," he said.

A police inspector, who did not want to be named, confirmed the firearms search at the Nafau meeting.

"We acted on a tip. We did not just barge in and start searching. As a matter of public safety the police had to come through but we found no firearms there," said the inspector.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi could not confirm the search at the time of going to print yesterday.

Namibia

Cycling Sensation's Life Cut Short

The Namibian Cycling Federation (NCF), and the cycling fraternity in Namibia as a whole are devasted at the terrible… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.