Namibia: Police Frisk Unionists for Firearms

POLICE interrupted the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union's executive committee meeting on Saturday to look for firearms.

Nafau's general secretary, Jacob Penda, yesterday confirmed that police came to the meeting to search for firearms among members.

The meeting was held at Nafau's offices at the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) complex in Katutura, Windhoek.

According to sources, police came to search for firearms on request of Penda and other union leaders.

Penda denied inviting the police, saying it was a leadership decision and that it was a precautionary measure.

"In the past some members have come to meetings with firearms and no firearms are allowed there. So, before the meeting started, police were invited to come and search members and everyone was cooperative," he said.

One of the members, Reinhold Shipwikineni, said the police harassed him when they suspected that he was taking photos of the search with his phone.

"They took my phone and found no photos. I was very angry over the way they treated me, I even went to open a case at the police station, but I was advised to first consult my lawyers, which I will do," he said.

A police inspector, who did not want to be named, confirmed the firearms search at the Nafau meeting.

"We acted on a tip. We did not just barge in and start searching. As a matter of public safety the police had to come through but we found no firearms there," said the inspector.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi could not confirm the search at the time of going to print yesterday.