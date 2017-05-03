3 May 2017

Malawi: Man Torched to Death in Mzimba - Malawi Police Warns Against Mob Justice

By Kestina Frank

Residents of Madede in Mzimba District burnt to death a 34-year-old man identified as Biko Mhlanga for allegedly breaking into a house of a businessperson where he is alleged to have stolen K600, 000.

Mhlanga and his accomplices are said to have broken into the house of Mirriam Nyirenda.

Witnesses said Nyirenda was injured in the course of the robbery at her house.

The suspect was identified as a businessperson who plied his trade at Euthini Trading Centre in the district.

According to witnesses, an angry mob followed Mhlanga to his house at Euthini and took him to Mdede where he is said to have confessed stealing money from Nyirenda, a development that incensed the villagers who drained petrol from the suspects' motorcycle and poured it on him before setting him alight.

Mzimba Police Station spokesman Peter Botha confirmed the incident took place on Saturday, saying the suspect was rescued by police officers from Mbalachanda Police Unit who rushed him to Madede Health Centre.

He said the suspect was referred to Mzimba District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Hospital authorities said Mhlanga died from severe burns.

Botha has advised the public against taking the law into their own hands.

He added that police are still investigating to arrest those involved in the mob justice act.

The incident comes hot on the heels of a similar case at Eswazini in the area of Insoki Kampingo Sibande in the same district where an angry mob torched a vehicle belonging to Esau Mwale after it ran over a man.

The late Mhlanga came from Mkhuluwayi Village, Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba District.

