3 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - Faf Presents German Coach for National U20 Team

Luanda — German Igor Lazik was presented on Tuesday in Luanda as the new coach of the Angolan U20 men's football team that this month will compete in Toulon tournament in France.

The 49-year-old coach replaces the Angolan Sami Matias for a year and will face his first challenge this month at the Toulon tournament in France from 29 May to 10 June.

In the French tournament, in which Angola marks their return after the last appearance 10 years ago, the Under20s are part of the group comprising England, Cuba and Japan.

