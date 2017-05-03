Windhoek — A suspected drunk driver who killed three people in Hochland Park, Windhoek in 2015 is to stand trial after the prosecutor-general decided to have him answer to charges of culpable homicide, driving with an excessive amount of alcohol in his blood and reckless and negligent driving.

Twenty-one-year-old Morne Mouton is alleged to have run over a police officer and two other men along Sam Nujoma Drive in Hochland Park in July 2015.

Magistrate Venessa Stanely informed the court that Mouton would make his plea and stand trial on September 26.

Mouton, who was a teenager at the time of committing the offences, was granted bail of N$6 000 after the State informed

the court that it had no objection to the accused being granted bail.

According to the prosecution, before the three were run over, the police officials were attending to a housebreaking incident in Hochland Park. They then stopped along Sam Nujoma Drive after noticing suspicious activity in the riverbed. The 35-year-old police officer Manfred Gaoseb and two civilians, namely 22-year-old Werner Simon and Joshua Ngenokesho, were standing on the pavement next to the stationary vehicle when they were run over.

It is alleged that the accused approached the three with his car which was speeding and bumped into the police car that was stationary, consequently hitting Gaoseb and the two men, killing them instantly. Not only was Mouton speeding but he was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the three men who were standing on the sidewalk. One civilian and a female police officer escaped unhurt.

Mouton's bail was extended until his trial begins in September. Nambili Mhata appeared for Mouton with Rowan van Wyk prosecuting.