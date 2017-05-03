The Namibian team arrived safely in Harare, Zimbabwe on Tuesday for the Confederation of Southern Africa School Sports Associations (Cosassa) Games.

The team, which comprises 47 girls, 58 boys and 10 officials, left Windhoek on Monday by road through Botswana.

The games are scheduled to start on Thursday and finish Saturday.

On Wednesday, the team is expected to take part in a practice session at the games venue, the National Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Nampa on arrival, Helena Gertze, who is the team manager for the girl's team, said she is looking forward to the games despite having spent a gruelling 48 hours on the road.

"I am happy we arrived safely, we are looking forward to the games. I hope the children will not be affected by the long journey," she said.

Dennis Nuseb, the boy's team manager, echoed Gertze's concern, adding that the long trip may affect the performance of the team.

"We will only have one day to train," he said.

Namibia will compete against hosts Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana and Malawi.

Zimbabwe is a two-time defending champion of the competition and will be aiming to win the event for the third time in a row.

This will be the 18th edition of the games.

