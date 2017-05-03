GOVERNMENT remains tight-lipped about the progress of reforms of the Public Service Employees Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS).

The state has been reviewing agreements with healthcare service providers following suspected fraudulent claims submitted by some contracted medical practitioners.

Finance ministry permanent secretary Ericah Shafudah, in a letter dated 30 March to healthcare providers, informed them that new service level agreements would be available for signing on 1 May.

The new agreement would only come into effect on 1 June this year.

At the same time, Shafudah gave 60-days' notice of the termination of their existing agreements.

Concerns have been raised by some in the healthcare sector that details of the new agreements between the healthcare providers and PSEMAS have not been communicated to the service providers or public servants.

"I wish to confirm that there are ongoing reforms regarding PSEMAS and the public will be informed accordingly," Shafudah responded to questions from The Namibian.

Shafudah also didn't respond to a question about the involvement of healthcare professionals and PSEMAS members in the review process.

PSEMAS is a voluntary scheme with a current membership of 269 850, including civil servants' dependants.

It offers two options - the standard option for which members contribute N$120 monthly and the high option with a monthly contribution of N$240.

Currently, members contribute 5% from their monthly earnings and government the remaining 95%.

The Namibian recently reported that the finance ministry, which administers PSEMAS, apparently owes doctors, hospitals and pharmacists N$180 million.

It is understood that monies owed could by now amount to more than N$300 million since the last payments were made in December 2016.

Because of government's slow payment of public servant's medical bills, some healthcare providers have resorted to demanding payment upfront from state employees.