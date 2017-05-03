FNB Namibia has warned members of the public about the latest scam in which fraudsters deposit large amounts of money into people's accounts using stolen cheques, which are later dishonoured by the bank or reversed.

The fraudsters then call the account holder pretending to be officials from Inland Revenue, PEP Stores, Telecom Namibia, NamWater, NamPower or some municipal departments - claiming that an incorrect payment has been made into the account.

The amount will appear in the customer's account as "uncleared" and the fraudsters, using a forged official letter containing their bank details, will ask the customer to "refund" the amount.

FNB Namibia's communications manager Elzita Beukes told The Namibian yesterday that a customer who was almost duped into parting with money alerted the bank of the scam.

"This scam is not unique, we have seen similar ones before where fraudsters call customers to get them to send money to fake accounts; it is often simply the ruse that is different," she said.

She further said that no one has lost money in the scam "that is why we are urging the public to take proactive measures and be vigilant by contacting their branch in case of any suspicious activity on their accounts."

"We would like to stress that if things seem too good to be true usually they are, and when in doubt, contact the bank and verify any requests or unknown deposits," said Beukes.