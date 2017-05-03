3 May 2017

Malawi national netball team coach Griffin Saenda has left on Tuesday for training in China courtesy of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) innovation awards. Saenda, who was bestowed with the overall winner award besides emerging winner in Sports Category, said it would help broaden his knowledge.

"I am happy that I am leaving for China for training because I will be able to interact with people to share ideas," Saenda said.

He commended MBC for making it possible that he would go to China as part of winning the overall winner.

"I would like to thank MBC for offering me this opportunity to go to China because I am sure I am going to learn alot which would benefit the development of netball in the country,"he said.

"I would like also to commend Malawi National Council of Sports for releasing and supporting me to go."

The netball tactician left a mark after leading the netbal team to a third position at World tournament.

