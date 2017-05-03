Namibia: Foschini Sale Causes Stampede

One woman was rushed to hospital and a few others slightly injured after a group of eager shoppers stormed into the Foschini clothing shop at the Sanlam Centre in Windhoek's CBD this morning.

The shop had its second day of special clearance sale where items were going for less then N$60.

Police officers had to be called to the scene that was becoming uncontrollable one of the shoppers said.

Foschini staff had to later close the doors as the shop was full to capacity and more people were at risk of being injured, one of the Foschini workers said.

Damage was also caused to shelves as the crowd stormed in.

The other Foschini store in Wernhil Mall also had damage to property as a smaller group of shoppers also stormed into that store.