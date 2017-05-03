MBARE High School girls rugby team continued with their fine performance as they beat First Choice College of Highfield at the Dairibord Rugby Schools Festival at Prince Edward yesterday.

The Under-16 side, powered by outstanding prop Mitchell Zimbawo, outclassed their opponents 40-0 in a one-side affair.Marvelous Banda, Confidence Kadzere and fullback Gamuchirai Mushayahama also impressed for Mbare.The team planted four tries in the opening half.Regina Katambetambe, the sports director at Mbare High School praised his players.

"We are happy as a school that our team is doing well in their first show at this occasion. The team is improving with each passing game and they have been competitive," she said.

"Tactically we were superior and we now looking forward to our next game."The other match saw Prince Edward's Under-16 team getting the better of Hillcrest 19-11. Hillcrest sports director, Crispen Mhike, said their loss will inspire his team to do even better against Kyle College.

Other Results

Mabvuku High 5, Royal College 22; Harare High 5, Marist High 25; St John's Emerald Hill 12, Kwekwe High 6; Girls High 5, Roosevelt 0; Goromonzi 0, Vainona 0; Mazowe High 12, High Archivers 52; Trust Academy 5, St John's 22; Prince Edward 2nd 52, Hillcrest 2nd 0; St George's 2nd 59, Eaglesvale 2nd 5.