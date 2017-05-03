ALL government tenders of more than N$35 million will be awarded by the Central Procurement Board, the latest procurement regulations show.

The new public procurement regulations were filed at the justice ministry by finance minister Calle Schlettwein in February this year.

The new regulations come as some municipal councillors have complained that they have been disempowered since they cannot enter land deals and other contracts worth more than N$35 million without the involvement of the new procurement board.

The Central Procurement Board came into existence at the beginning of April this year through the Public Procurement Act of 2015.

According to the new rules, state-owned entities are divided into three categories, with each category having its own procurement and contract value ceiling.

Category 1, under which 14 public entities resort, among them some key ministries comprises, the Namibia Ports Authority, NamPower, NamWater, National Housing Enterprise, the Namibia Airports Company, TransNamib and Air Namibia.

All entities in this category are only allowed to purchase goods for N$25 million; pay up to N$20 million for consultancy services per contract and award works contracts up to N$35 million.

Category two is for state-owned entities allowed to procure goods up to N$20 million per purchase, contract up to N$15 million per consultancy and N$30 million on general works.

This category comprises 26 state entities, including top rated municipalities such as Windhoek and Swakopmund, regional councils and the Roads Authority and Roads Contractor Company.

Category three is government bodies that are only allowed to award a contract worth a maximum of N$20 million for general works, purchase goods of N$15 million and N$5 million per consultancy.

This category includes parastatals such as Meatco, the Social Security Commission, New Era Publications, Road Fund Administration, and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

The previous tender law stated that all ministerial procurements higher than N$10 000 had to be awarded by the old Tender Board.

This was largely ignored by ministries while parastatals were not subject to the provisions of the old Tender Board Act. Over the years, tender exemptions had also controversially ballooned, and billions of dollars in procurement deals had sidestepped proper procurement channels.

The latest regulations significantly diminishes the procurement powers of state-owned enterprises boards and of councillors at municipalities across the country.

SOE boards and local councillors have over the years been accused of self-enrichment through state tenders and land deals, which appears to be at an end under this new procurement regime. The old procurement rules were shrouded in secrecy and unaccountability which made it possible for deals to bypass scrutiny.

For instance, Windhoek City Council officials who have been implicated in questionable land deals over the years, will no longer be allowed to sell land worth over N$35 million or to approve transactions valued above that amount.

Some city councillors and executives complained last week that they have lost power and cannot sell land worth over N$50 million as they used to do in the past.

According to officials familiar with the regulations, the rule changes also mean power has shifted from board and councillor level to the tender committees at SOEs and municipalities.

The CEO or the head of a state-owned entity will still have some influence over the awarding of lower valued contracts.

Sources say there is a scramble underway across the state sector for seats on internal tender committees, which are the key links to the new national tender board.

Chairperson of the Central Procurement Board Patrick Swartz admitted yesterday that board members and councillors have lost significant power.

He, however, insisted that board members and councillors still play a key role in the process since they approve budgets and have an oversight function.

Swartz said the new board has not dealt with any tender yet, possibly because most state-owned entities are still setting up their procurement committees.

He said the tender body has been familiarising itself with its rules, such as those giving preference to groups designated for empowerment, including youth and women.

The new regulations will also force the government to be more transparent in handling its procurement.

For instance, a clause in the regulations states that "a public entity must publish on its website and on any other print media widely circulated in Namibia, a notice of every procurement together with the executive summary of the bid evaluation report within seven days of the procurement award".

The notice must include the subject matter of the procurement or disposal, the name and address of the successful bidder and the contract price, the new rules state.

Finance minister Schlettwein said in March this year that he was hoping that the new law would address several weaknesses in the old Tender Board Act, such as introducing greater transparency and accountability, and value for money, against the backdrop of many state contracts having been overinflated in the past.