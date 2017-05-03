Namibia: National Pride, Titles On the Line

NATHANAEL Kakololo and Dominicus Weyulu have promised a show-stopping performance during their interim national featherweight title battle at the Windhoek Country Club on Wednesday night.

The pair headline Salute Boxing Academy's 'Building Champions' boxing bonanza, where two other national titles are up for grabs as several of the country's promising fighters, including Harry Simon Jr making his pro debut, will take centre stage.

"I'm super fit. My aim is high. We are going to deliver," said a confident Kakolo when quizzed about his preparations.

A flamboyant boxer, Kakolo has won seven of his nine fights to date, with a loss and a draw blotting his record.

"This is a card not to be missed. Come in numbers and witness a great fight. We are ready to put on a show for the supporters," he added.

In what will be a classic clash of personalities, his rival, Weyulu, has the opposite demeanour - being soft spoken and reserved.

He also has a poorer record, with only two wins from six contests. Weyulu has lost three fights and drawn one.

"I'm ready to fight. Come and enjoy a great fight," Weyulu said.

The main undercard will be between David 'Opuwo Flash' Shinuna and Immanuel Andeleki to determine the top national junior lightweight.

Jonas 'Brave Heart' Nashivela will take on Julius Sheetheni for the super bantamweight belt in the night's other title showdown. Also on the all-Namibian bill are Kapena Naidjala against Chris Ukelo (welterweight six rounder); Harry Simon Jr vs Sam Shaama (super lightweight over four rounds); Japhet Amukwa vs Frenkie Kativa (bantamweight over four rounds); Werner 'Matenda' Tobias vs Rafael Iita (junior welterweight over four rounds); Tommy 'Show' Nakashimba vs Josef Matheus (featherweight over six rounds); Nathanael 'Iron Fists' Sebastian vs Johannes Niinkoti (junior lightweight over six rounds); and Vakulifilapo 'Cowboy' Nashivela vs Alpheus 'The Viper' Shilongo.

Tickets are on sale at Computicket countrywide at N$100 for regular seats, N$200 for VIP seating and N$7 000 for a 10-seater table.