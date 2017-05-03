3 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kings Hooker Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Southern Kings hooker Michael Willemse is set to miss his side's next three matches following an emergency operation on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital in George late on Tuesday for an emergency operation to have his appendix removed.

Team doctor, Konrad von Hagen, confirmed on Wednesday that the operation was successful and that Willemse will be out of action for up to six weeks.

"The operation to remove Michael Willemse's appendix was a success. We will monitor his recovery closely. He is likely to miss our next three matches as the period of recuperation from such a procedure can be up to six weeks," Von Hagen said.

Willemse will return to Port Elizabeth, where he will recover.

The hooker joins an injury list that includes prop Justin Forwood, who has been ruled out for nine months with a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), lock Cameron Lindsay (knee), prop Schalk Ferreira (biceps), scrumhalf Rudi van Rooyen (ankle) and wing-cum-fullback Malcolm Jaer (knee).

South Africa

