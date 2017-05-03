2 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Zimbabwe: Namibia Slump to Big Defeat

By Helge Schütz

NAMIBIA slumped to a 135-run defeat to Zimbabwe A to go 2-0 down in their four-match series on Tuesday.

Playing at the United field, Zimbabwe A scored 240 for six wickets in their 50 overs and then dismissed Namibia for a meagre 105 to complete an emphatic victory.

After being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe A took the initiative as they steadily built up a big total, while Namibia's cause was not helped with some poor fielding as several catches were dropped.

Brian Chari was the first to go for 22 runs, but Regis Chakabva joined Chamu Chibhabha to put the visitors in charge with a century stand.

They put on 107 runs for the second wicket before Chibhabha was out for a top-score of 76 which came off 100 balls and included five fours and two sixes.

Chakabva followed shortly after for 58 off 64 balls (5x4, 1x6), while there were also good contributions further down the order from Peter Moor (26) and Tinotenda Mutombodzi (29).

Namibia's most successful bowlers were Tangeni Lungameni, who took two wickets for 28 runs off six overs, and Zhivago Groenewald who took two for 38 runs off seven overs.

Namibia's innings started off disastrously as they lost their first four wickets for only 16 runs, with Stephen Baard (0), Justin Baard (2), Jacques Fourie (4) and Lohan Louwrens (3) all going cheaply.

Craig William tried to stem the tide with a fine innings, but he received little support as the wickets continued to tumble around him.

Williams was eventually out for a rapid 67 which came off only 66 balls and included five fours and five sixes.

The only other batsman who managed to reach double figures however was Zhivago Groenewald with 14, before the whole team was out for 105.

Nathan Waller was Zimbabwe A's best bowler with four wickets for 37 runs off six overs, while Tendai Chatara took 2/16 off nine overs and Donald Tiripano 2/18 off six overs.

The next match between the two sides takes place on Thursday at the United field.

