Namibia: Private Colleges Urged to Work With Govt

OHANGWENA education director Isak Hamatwi has called on private education providers and schools to join government in ensuring the roll-out of quality education.

He made these remarks during a prize-giving ceremony at Elite Tutorial College at Omafo on Saturday, where pupils who performed well in last year's external examinations were rewarded by the college.

The college, which is also an accredited examination centre, offers tutorial classes to pupils looking to improve their Grade 10 and 12 subject grades.

Hamwati said it was imperative that private educational institutions delivered quality programmes that afforded a second chance to pupils and opened doors of opportunity for them.

"The Ohangwena directorate of education, arts and culture takes pride in private individuals and institutions for their willingness to meet the government halfway.

"This is a public private partnership. You cover the ground that the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture cannot cover," he said, adding that he was impressed by the college's vision and mission.

"These are the ends in mind which enable the college to create space for pupils at this centre of excellence. I must say the academic results are a true reflection of the commitment of the owners and staff members in the sustained application of efforts and skills," he noted.

Hamatwi encouraged the prize recipients to continue working hard and wished them well for the future.

"When you reflect on years gone by and knowing that you are going to receive a prize today, you are excited and that is good. However, the battle is not yet over. You still have more battles to fight and more mountains to climb," he said.

The director of Elite Tutorial College, Apros Tendaupenyu, congratulated the pupils who received prizes. He said the desire to contribute towards the attainment of Vision 2030 goals was what led to the establishment of the college.

Elite Tutorial College was established in 2013 and was registered as a tuition centre the following year. The pupils who were rewarded on Saturday were the first group to write examinations at the centre.

At Saturday's prize-giving ceremony, cash prizes, laptops and certificates were handed over to the best performers.