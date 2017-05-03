3 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Police Record 38 Border Offences With DRC

Mbanza Congo — Thirty-eight violations of the border between the Angolan province of Zaire and the Central Congo region (DRC) have been recorded in the past seven days by the Angola Border Police (PGFA).

According to a note from the Provincial Police Command of Zaire that reached ANGOP on Monday, this number includes 30 infractions of illegal entry of foreigners, six of smuggling of fuel, one of promotion and aid to immigration and equal number of poaching.

The average number of incidents, according to the document, was 5.4 cases per a day, compared to 2.9 in the previous period, with an increase of 18 offenses compared to last week.

Regarding illegal immigration, the note states that 201 foreign citizens of various nationalities (44) have been questioned and detained, who after administrative procedures were handed over to the provincial directorate of the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) for repatriation.

Zaire province shares 330 kilometers of border with the region of Central Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo.

