Namibia: Pregnant Learner Killed By Boyfriend

Windhoek — A 20-year-old pregnant Grade 11 learner died after she was allegedly stabbed by her 20-year-old boyfriend at Omhumbu village in Etayi constituency on Saturday.

The deceased, Naalokoshe Joseph, was fatally stabbed with an unknown object under the right breast by her boyfriend who has since been identified as Linekela Lisias, a Grade 10 pupil who appeared in court yesterday and was denied bail.

The case was postponed to June 22.

"It is further stated the deceased was pregnant and the boyfriend wanted her to abort. The deceased before she succumbed entered her aunt's room and told her that her boyfriend stabbed her," said police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi.

In another matter, the Ondangwa police opened an inquest docket after a 41-year-old woman was found dead by a passer-by, with her body stuck in the fence.

The victim was discovered at 01:31 on Sunday morning at Okaku village.

Shikwambi said it is alleged that the woman was going through the fence when she fell on asharp pole, injuring herself badly in the right thigh.

"She bled profusely and when she was rescued from the fence and placed on the ground she succumbed to her injuries," said Shikwambi, adding that a post-mortem will be conducted to establish the actual cause of death.

The police at Eenhana opened an inquest (suicide) case after a 31-year-old allegedly took his life following a quarrel with his wife. The deceased was identified as Leonard Vahongaifa Paulus from Egambo village. The incident happened on Friday evening at 20h52.

Police in Erongo opened an inquest docket after a 29-year-old man was found dead under a tree about 300 to 400 metres from Otjimbingwe police station.

It is assumed the deceased, who was a cattle herder and his co-worker, were travelling by horse from their workplace - Wellem Post resettlement farm - about 10 km to Otjimbingwe on the Wilhelmstal-Otjimbingwe road.

"They were seen drinking together at different bars in the Otjimbingwe area. It is further alleged that later the deceased who was under the influence of alcohol was kicked several times by his horse, while trying to ride back home, resulting in his death," said Shikwambi.

She said the deceased was found near his horse. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.