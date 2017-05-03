THE Namibian Institute for Mining and Technology (Nimt) paid its staff late due to cash-flow problems from government delays in funds disbursements.

Government partly subsidises the vocational training centre.

This is the first time since independence that the institution has had cash flow problems.

The 270 staff from the institute's three campuses (Arandis, Tsumeb and Keetmanshoop) only got their salaries on 28 April instead of 25 April, a development that angered some, especially considering that there was a long weekend ahead. Concerns were that they would not get their salaries at all.

An internal memo issued by the vocational training centre's finance manager, Mark Templin, informed the staff last week that they could net get paid, indicating that the education ministry apparently had not paid the Namibian Training Authority (NTA) and the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), which in turn would pay Nimt.

Nimt's executive director, Eckart Mueller, said it was unfortunate that the salaries were late but said Nimt managed to pay staff on 28 April, which was at the start of the long weekend.

He said the salary bill is about N$5 million a month but would not say how much of it is subsidised by government.

"The labour law is clear that one has until the end of the month to pay the salaries, and we did this. Unfortunately when we do not receive the money on time, we cannot pay on time," he said, adding that he hoped the issue would not repeat itself.

Mueller, however, did not blame anyone, acknowledging the economic hardships Namibia is facing.

"We must remain hopeful," he said.

NTA chief executive Jerry Beukes said that to date the training authority has been releasing funds as soon as it received money from the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation.

"We have even received funds today (Tuesday) and will be releasing it to the centres this week to ensure they can sustain their services. It may be difficult times but we try and make ends meet," he said.

According to him, he was not aware of Nimt's salary delay but after inquiries to Nimt he was told the salaries were paid on the 28th.

"I was not aware that they expected salaries on the 25th," Beukes said.

Calls to NSFAF were not answered.

Most vocational training centres are closed due to the two consecutive long weekends making it difficult to get comments on whether they experienced the same problem.

The higher education ministry is set to receive N$3,06 billion from the national budget this year - a cut of N$432 million from its revised budget allocation of N$3,5 billion in 2016/2017.

Higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi warned that the budget cuts will affect various institutions that are funded through the ministry.