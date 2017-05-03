Windhoek — The local sport fraternity was yesterday morning rocked by devastating news that one of Namibia's young and most celebrated cyclists Raul Costa Seibeb had died in a car crash on Monday night.

Although details around the accident remained a bit sketchy late yesterday, various media reports indicated that the 25-year-old Seibeb was travelling from Lüderitz back to Windhoek.

The Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF) yesterday took to its various social media platforms to confirm Seibeb's passing and equally paid tribute to one of the country's finest cycling talents.

"We were shocked and saddened to hear this morning (yesterday morning) of the untimely passing of Costa ... a cycling talent and colourful personality gone too soon. To Costa's family and friends, the condolences and prayers of the entire Namibian cycling community are with you. We are also receiving many condolences and tributes from beyond our borders," reads a short statement from the NCF.

Early this year, Seibeb delivered one of his best performances to win the 2017 Nedbank National Mountain Bike Championship after some individual brilliance on tricky routes. He also won the same race in 2015 and finished as runner-up in 2016.

The departed Namibian cycling sensation was a serious force to be reckoned with in the local cycling fraternity as he dominated headlines over the years winning almost every competition that was to be won on the cycling calendar.

Seibeb introduced himself to the world by winning most of the country's biggest races, notably the 2013 Pick 'n Pay Cycle Classic, in which he clocked an impressive 2:43:29 to beat veteran rider Gerhard Mans (2:43:51) and fellow youngster Lotto Petrus (2:43:51) in the 100km category.

Also in 2013, an upcoming Seibeb again dominated to clinch the Kia Mountain Bike Series, winning the Uris MTB Classic, which was held in Tsumeb back then. Amongst the many races he won Seibeb also scooped the 2014 National Road Race Championship and equally went on to win the 2015 Omaruru Spar Cycle Challenge.

Until his untimely death on Monday night Seibeb was the defending champion of the Namibian Mountain Bike Marathon.