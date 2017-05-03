2 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sometimes the Injuries No One Can See Are Harder to Handle

analysis By Antoinette Muller

Sarah Taylor's return from injury for an anxiety disorder is significant, but it has also struck a personal nerve.

Sarah Taylor, the prodigy English cricketer, made a comeback from injury over the weekend after being out of the game for more than a year. But her injury is not one you can always see, even if its symptoms manifests themselves physically sometimes.

Taylor suffers from severe anxiety and she has been receiving Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) to address her issues. Her comeback, although only in a minor match, is something she described as a "proud" moment - more so than the day she made her international debut.

It's a great win - not just for Taylor, but for mental health issues in the sport. Cricket, in England at least, seems to be streets ahead in players being willing to open up about their mental injuries. The significance of this should not be underestimated. Having relatable figures talk about their struggles can be a tremendous help and Taylor's story has struck a nerve with me personally.

I have always felt some sort of anxiety. I used to dull it with drugs, drink and self-harm. But I am sober now and the...

