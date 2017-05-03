3 May 2017

Namibia: Telecom Namibia Registers Progress

Windhoek — Telecom Namibia Head: Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Oiva Angula, says the company has made progress in expanding its fibre access network footprint despite the negative economic climate.

He said the last mile fibre links were installed to connect corporate businesses and public institutions in 24 towns across the country.

These include Swakopmund, Windhoek, Oshakati, Ongwediva, Lüderitz, Keetmanshoop, Omuthiya, Omafo, Omalala, Okahao, Oshikango, Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Khorixas, Okahandja, Karibib, Opuwo, Gobabis, Karasburg, Ruacana, Eenhana, Tsumeb, Oshifo and Rundu.

He revealed the expansion of the national fibre backbone network to Otjiwa (Talismanus) via Rietfontein and De Hoek from Buitepos started and will be completed soon.

Further, he said the fixed broadband network was expanded through additional ADSL (asymmetric digital subscriber line), very fast digital subscriber line (VDSL) and Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) port capacities to 40 existing sites across the country.

These are Aranos, Bethanie, Buitepos, Eenhana, Grootfontein, Swakopmund, Henties Bay, Kaisosi, Kalkfeld, Karaburg, Katima Mulilo, Maltahöhe, Mariental, Keetmanshoop, Khorixas, Kuisebmond, Lüderitz, Ogongo, Okahao, Okalongo, Okakarara, Rundu, Tsumeb, Walvis Bay, Oranjemund, Otjiwarongo, Rehoboth, Oluno, Omaruru, Ondangwa and Omuthiya.

Equally, he noted Telecom Namibia has also deployed new Multi-Service Access Node (MSAN) sites at Auas Retirement Village, Nkurenkuru, Kahenge, Swakopmund Waterfront, Ompoto in Ohangwena, Khorixas, and Otjiwarongo.

Morever, Angula stated new WiMAX base stations were installed at Ondangwa, Kongola and Nchinchimane to increase fixed wireless broadband coverage.

He said Telecom Namibia also started with the replacement of the 40 kilometre dilapidated fibre optic backbone cable between Nankudu and Rupara in the Kavango West Region.

"The government network was made ready for service at 13 regional council offices and 13

points of presence, dedicated for national government services, excluding Nkurenkuru which is waiting for building works," Angula explained.

He further said Telecom Namibia continues to suffer from theft and vandalism of properties especially the copper cables that are being targeted by criminals on a daily basis.

