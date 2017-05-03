Namibia: Road Carnage Toll Worsens

ROAD fatalities during the May Day long weekend have shot up from 13 last year to 32 in 2017, police said yesterday.

The statistics cover the period from 28 April to 1 May. While it was reported yesterday that 22 people died on the roads between 28 April to 1 May midday, the number has grown to 32 with 10 more deaths reported in the final hours of Monday.

According to statistics issued by the police, 77 crashes and 207 injuries were recorded this year compared to 78 crashes and 125 injuries last year. The crashes decreased by one, but 19 more deaths have been recorded this year.

Although Khomas recorded more crashes than Otjozondjupa with 22 compared to eight, Otjozonjupa recorded 17 deaths compared to two in Khomas.

The 17 deaths for the region is also a sharp increase from the one death recorded last year at this time. However, the rise can be ascribed to the mass casualty which took place on Sunday afternoon and in which 15 people were killed.

Erongo recorded a decrease in crashes and deaths from nine and one to three crashes and no deaths.

Police said //Karas and Omaheke reported three deaths each while Oshikoto reported four.

Oshana, Omusati and Kunene recorded no deaths over the May Day weekend this year.