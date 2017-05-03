Cuito — The deputy governor of Bié for political and social affairs, Carlos Ulombe da Silva, on Tuesday called for leaders and members of residents' associations to intensify the mobilization of citizens to vote in the next election, scheduled for August 23 this year.

Carlos Ulombe da Silva manifested this need in the city of Cuito, when addressing the training seminar on the electoral legislative package, destined for the members of the provincial electoral commission.

The deputy governor asked members of the provincial electoral commission and civil society to redouble their voter turnout.

Citizens of electoral age must unconditionally exercise the right to vote on the date convened by the President of the Republic, he said.