3 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Erongo Wants Village Status for Its Settlements

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eveline De Klerk

Swakopmund — The Erongo Regional Council wants to upgrade settlements in the region to village councils. Despite not receiving adequate funding from the line ministry, the Erongo Regional Council says it is prioritising rural development and currently focussing on Omajette, after which it will seek village status for the settlement.

During an interview with New Era, Erongo chief regional officer Nathalia Goagoses said the council wants settlements in the region to benefit from the current economic and industrial transformation the region is experiencing.

"We want to bring development to our settlements - therefore we have to prioritise sewage systems development and rural electrification as this in turn can create additional business benefits for residents," she said.

Goagoses explained that the regional council does not really have a budget for rural development but is optimistic to bring change and development that will bring self-sustainable opportunities to residents.

The regional council generates about N$6 million from its seven municipalities.

"Each municipality contributes five percent from its revenue made through rates and taxes to council which is channelled through to our settlements to bring about much needed services such as water and sanitation."

Significant improvements have been made in the settlements compared to five years ago, said the CRO.

"Last year we completed traditional authority offices in Omatjette and sewerage and sanitation services in Uis. We are currently also working with NamWater to find a permanent solution for the water issue in Uis," she said.

Goagoses expressed her appreciation to all the municipalities that are honouring their legal obligation towards the council.

"Their contribution means a lot to the council as it adds value to the lives of those living in rural areas," she said.

Namibia

Group Proposes Presidential Age Limit

THE Affirmative Repositioning movement says it will mobilise more than 1 000 young people to petition for an upper age… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.