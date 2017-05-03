3 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hifa Begins

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Harare International Festival of the Arts kicked off yesterday with a number of performances at the various festival venues.

The venues for this year's festival include the ZOL Main Stage, Zimgold Green, Global Stage at Theatre in the Park, BAT Global Stage, The Standard Theatre, National Gallery of Zimbabwe, OK Zimbabwe First Street and Reps Theatre. Although activity was low at some of the venues yesterday afternoon, which is characteristic of the first day, some venues were lively.

Among the most active venues was the OK Zimbabwe First Street platform that had various performances in the afternoon. The performers included Prince Edward Jazz Band, Joep Pelt, Soul Bone and Music Crossroads Divas.

The platform, which was this year set up as a collaborative effort between OK Zimbabwe and Hifa, saw people enjoying the performances for free.The First Street venue had always been a platform for free performances and has afforded various people that do not go to the festival's other venues an opportunity to have a feel of the festival.

Young performers from Prince Edward Jazz band serenaded people that gathered at the venue with their exciting jazz tunes.Joep Pelt from Netherlands did a solo performance with his guitar and got loads of applause from onlookers.He said he has performed in many countries and is happy to be part of Hifa.

"I am happy to be here. I am pleased to have worked with Hope Masike from here who is a good player of the thumb piano. This is an exciting festival for me," he told people while he was on stage.

Music Divas from Music Crossroads also did an exciting performance that left fans asking for more.The festival continues today with performances in music, dance, theatre and visual arts. It runs until Sunday with under the theme "Staging an Intervention".

Zimbabwe

Diasporans Begging for Land, Says Grace Mugabe

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe says she is having sleepless nights fielding phone calls from exiled Zimbabweans now desperate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.