3 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Business Women Want Access Bank in Maryland

By George K. Momo

The President of the Cross Border Business Women in Maryland County, southeast Liberia is calling on the administration of Access Bank Liberia Limited to extend services to the county.

Speaking on Tuesday, 2 May in a town hall meeting with the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General in Harper City, Madam Musu Johnson said, lack of banking services to provide loans to business women in the county remains a great challenge.

She said if such service were extended to Maryland, it would greatly help in transforming lives of business people there and boost the local economy. She lauded the Government of Liberia for the level of development in the county, pointing to the William V.S. Tubman University and ongoing road construction as well as cross border electrification, among others as some achievements under the Sirleaf administration.

In a sharp tone, Madam Musu Johnson reiterates that empowerment of local business women is a great challenge for the local economy, and warns that if nothing were done to address the situation, the transformation the country is yearning for would definitely not be realized, particularly in a county that is described as a 'far to reach area.'

Speaking on relationship with their counterparts from neighboring Ivory Coast, she says there is mutual relationship between the two countries relative to business transaction, and lauded both governments for the bilateral relationship, but maintains that there are rooms for improvements. Madam Johnson notes that despite the many challenges cross border women face, the current peace they enjoy is paramount.

