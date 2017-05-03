3 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: House Summons MOA, Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bridgett Milton

The House of Representatives has summoned the Ministry of Agriculture and focus Ministries on concession to appear next Thursday to answer questions on concession awarded to Mittal Steel for the mining of Iron Ore in previously controlled Liberia American Mining Company facilities as the former has not allegedly lived up to the terms and conditions as provided for.

Speaking Tuesday in session, Grand Bassa County district#4 Representative J. Byron Brown, said Mittal Steel instead of reconstructing the LAMCO facilities as provided for by the concession agreement, abandoned same and, instead, built prefabricated houses in Grand Bassa and Nimba counties, which suggest no plans for the improvement of the concession area and the lives of employees.

He argues that the hospital facility inherited by the concession has not been renovated nor equipped to provide the needed services, noting that instead of renovating the LAMCO hospital for the purpose of meeting the medical needs of all staff as provided for in the concession, the Mittal Steel Management abandoned the entire medical facility and renovated two of the dwelling units in Loop Six to attend to the medical needs of only expatriates.

Brown continues that instead of developing and employing its own security in compliance with the concession, the company hired the services of private security firm to man its facilities, pointing out that technically by this action, those hired as security will have no severance benefit.

Liberia

Is Poverty Truly Liberia's Greatest Enemy?

Former Central Bank Governor and political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) Dr. J. Mills Jones… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.