Liberia: Rep. Dunah Wants More Courts and Judges Across Liberia

Nimba County District #7 Representative, Worlea Saywah Dunah, is calling for amendment of Section 3.6 of the Judiciary law of Liberia title 17 of the Liberia code of law revised to provide for the appointment of additional relieving judges for circuit courts across the country.

Representative Dunah, who chairs the Judiciary committee of the lower House, says the amendment will bring much needed relief to the judiciary as workloads of judges are enormous and sometimes natural events like illnesses and death impedes dispensation of Justice.

In a communication sent to the House plenary on Tuesday, he says the two relieving judges provided for by the current section 3.6 are insufficient to service the increasing demands of the justice sector, specifically the judiciary and there is the further need for the appointment of additional relieving judges to address such demands.

He says in the wake of population increase and shift, it has become expedient to establish more circuit courts and appoint judges to in those courts to provide greater access to Justice. Dunah noted that this amendment shall take effect immediately upon publication into handbill. Meanwhile, the House has forwarded the communication to the committee on Judiciary to report within two weeks.