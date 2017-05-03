Liberia: Man Kills Wife for Deer

Police in Tappita, lower Nimba County have arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly killing his 45-year-old wife, whom he mistook for a deer. Suspect Arthur Kpayah, a resident of Zuogru Town in Gbei-Doru, electoral district#9 and his late wife, Martha Kolleh, left for their farm when he allegedly committed the act.

He narrated to our Nimba correspondent that his late wife was processing palm, while he was lying under the kitchen when she alarmed that a deer was on the outskirt of the village, so he took his single barrel gun to go kill the animal.

According to him, on his way to the village, he observed a strange movement in the bush, which he mistook for a deer and discharged his gun, inadvertently killing his wife.

Some citizens, who spoke to this paper in Zuogru said, the alleged killing of the late Martha Kolleh may have been as a result of the deceased trying to joke her husband when she alarmed about a deer approaching their village.

The death of Martha brings to five, the number of women, who have been reportedly killed by their spouses in the county.Few months ago, the body of Madam Viola Richmond Thompson, deputy head of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation was discovered in a house that she rented in Ganta City. The late Viola Richmond Thompson was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Exodus Wamah, allegedly for US$600. The accused had requested for the money to plan his marriage ceremony.