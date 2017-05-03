Liberia: Burglary At Sanniquellie Community Bank

Police in Ganta, Nimba County have arrested a 28- year-old man for an alleged burglary at the Sanniquellie Community Bank, while three other suspects are reportedly on the run.

Suspect Isaac Tarr was arrested by residents of Gbolyee Community in Ganta with one hundred fifty-nine thousand Liberian dollars (159,000LRD) in his possession and subsequently turned over to state security officers. He told our Nimba County correspondent that he was contacted by those three men, who are on the run, to carry on the act.

Isaac narrates that the men, who came from Monrovia, asked him to await them for few minutes, while they went to buy some items in the market when community residents arrested him.

The Sanniquellie Community Bank was constructed during the administration of former executive governor Dr. Joseph Mills Jones to address the banking needs of citizens and residents of the county.

It brings to three the number of community banks in Nimba, including Tappita Community Bank and Karnplay Community Bank, respectively.The one in Sanniquellie is the only banking facility that local business women and residents are making use of rather than traveling to Ganta before having access to banking services. Meanwhile, suspect Tarr is being interrogated by police, while search is ongoing for the other three suspects.