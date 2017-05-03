Liberia: Change Is Coming

The chairman of the Governing Council of the Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC, Chief Cyril Allan, says change is in sight come October, whether Vice President Joseph Boakai from the ruling Unity Party or anyone from the opposition wins, saying, "If Boakai won, you will see new ministers or government officers likewise someone from the opposition.

He says this year's Presidential and Representative Elections will be competitive and dynamic. Speaking in a live radio talk show in Monrovia on Tuesday, May 2, he cautions voters to elect a President that will bring something to the table financially rather than someone whose primary objective is to enrich himself or herself.

He says such person should be willing to work in the interest of the people, seeing the need for quality Health, Education, social benefits and infrastructures, and not someone that will bow down to the Executive branch of government.

The former Taylor official notes that aspirants for political offices should focus on explaining their platforms or manifestos to the Liberian people by detailing how they can improve the lives of Liberians, but rather they are talking about age of their opponents, whether they sleep or weak up, are foreigners or not, which according to him, are personal issues.

But he says it is wrong for public relations officers of political parties to insult other political leaders, because any candidate in the race could emerge victorious after October 10 and become the next Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, so respect should be accorded to all political leaders.

Chief Allen, who did not cite specific example, is former chairman of the ex-ruling National Patriotic Party of jailed former Liberian President Charles Ghankay Taylor. The NPP is member of a three-party Coalition for Democratic Change, which includes Senator George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change and ex-speaker Alex Tyler's Liberian People Democratic Party.

Commenting on the Coalition, he disclosed all is set for primary, but each party (CDC, NPP, and LPDP) will conduct its own primaries and report to a steering committee that will come up with73 candidates whose names will then be submitted to the National Elections Commission as candidates of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change is requesting aspirants going for primary to pay a non-refundable fee of US$1,500.