THE Road Fund Administration requires an additional N$170 million per year for the minimum maintenance of roads, the fund's chief executive, Ali Ipinge, said yesterday.

Addressing journalists in Windhoek, Ipinge said that the million dollar need comes after a consistent annual growth in the country's vehicle fleet at between 7% to 8% and the "natural depreciation in the condition of our roads."

"The Road Fund Administration (RFA) did not receive fuel levy increases for the 2016-17 financial year. Fuel levy contributes about 60% to the total RFA revenue, hence this reduced our ability to effectively address the optimal road maintenance funding gap," he said.

Ipinge further said the country is experiencing slower growth in vehicle sales which negatively impacted the vehicle licence and registration fee income which is the second largest revenue source for the fund.

Given the factors, Ipinge said the Ministry of Finance had approved an increase in the Road User Charges effective 1 May 2017.

As from 1 May, the annual vehicle licence and registration fees will increase by 7%.

Other road user charges that increased by 7% are cross-border charges or entry fees, mass distance charges, abnormal load fees, as well as fuel levies.

"It therefore goes without saying that we have to call on our road users for an increased contribution in order to ensure that they continue to enjoy driving on good roads throughout the country," said Ipinge.

He said that the tariffs will also bolster the capacity of the fund to support the road maintenance projects of local and regional authorities.

During the inauguration of the RFA's new N$52 million headquarters in Windhoek last year, finance minister Calle Schlettwein said the RFA is one of the few public enterprises that has been able to raise additional funding from the financial services market on the basis of its revenue collection ability and asset base, without relying on transfers from the national budget.

Over the preceding two years, the RFA had collected N$3,3 billion, which Schlettwein said was an important contribution towards the upkeep and improvement of the country's 46 000km national road network.

"This year (last year), the fund was able to successfully repay its 10-year loan stock, amounting to N$330 million. In November last year the fund was able to successfully raise an additional 30 million euro, or some N$420 million, from KfW to scale-up its financing capacity and increasingly meet financing needs in the sector in a sustainable manner," said Schlettwein.

The RFA was established 17 years ago to manage Namibia's road user charging system (Rucs) and the Road Fund, with a view to having a sustainable funding for the road subsector.

At the inception of the RFA in 2000, total collections from Rucs stood at about N$490 million.

In 2015, the RFA collected N$1,7 billion and plans to increase that.