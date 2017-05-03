Liberian Athletes to Reunite in Atlanta

Former Liberian athletes around the world are gearing up to converge in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States from June 23-25.

According to a release by the organizers, the gathering will connect former and current Liberian athletes, fans, and supporters with each other.

The release said the theme of the gathering is "Empowering Youth Through Education."

"Those in attendance will renew their friendships, reminisce the past and share their experiences," the release said.

According to the release, delegates are expected to be welcomed on Friday, June 23 at the Lucky Shoals Park Community Center in Norcross.

The release said an executive plenary meeting is slated the next day, Saturday, June 24 at the same venue. There will be soccer and basketball games at Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn.

Dinner and awards will follow the same evening at the Monte Carlo Event Hall, 2077 Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross.

On Sunday, June 25, the leadership will present a financial report that will be followed by a farewell cookout at Bryson Park.

Delegates will be housed at Garden Plaza Hotel and Wingate Wyndham Hotel all on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Norcross.

The Athletes Reunion is a yearly celebration where Liberian athletes in the Diaspora and at home gather in a selected city in the United States to discuss, play and interact with each other.

The reunion has been held in Minnesota, Philadelphia, and now Atlanta, Georgia all in the United States.