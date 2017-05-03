Namibia: May Day Road Carnage Escalates to 26

Omuthiya — Two separate accidents left four Namibian Defence Force (NDF) members dead over the May Day long weekend in Oshikoto Region, bringing the death toll attributed to the road carnage to 26.

Three NDF members died on the spot on Monday afternoon when the Toyota RunX, with registration N6545W, they were travelling in collided head-on with a Toyota double cab pickup, with registration N4906T, on the Tsumeb-Oshivelo road.

According to the police crime report the driver of the RunX was overtaking another vehicle when he rammed into the double cab.

There were four occupants in the RunX. One passenger sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Tsumeb hospital in a critical condition, while the other three were killed.

The driver of the double cable who was alone in the vehicle was identified as Victoria Kambuta, 60, from Tsumeb. She survived the crash albeit with a fractured leg. The victims' next of kin have been informed.

In a separate accident, a NDF female member stationed at Groofontein died in Tsumeb hospital on Friday after she was admitted for treatment. The Ford Ranger she was travelling in had overturned between Tsumeb and Oshivelo.

There were four occupants in the car including an 11-month-old baby. They are all related and three are members of the NDF.

It is alleged the driver of the Ford Ranger lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn.

A case of reckless and negligent driving was also reported when a pedestrian was run over at Onyati by a Toyota RunX with registration N175310W. The victim sustained serious injuries.

It is alleged that the pedestrian was lying in the sand path next to the Ondangwa-Omuthiya road.

Still in Oshikoto, a drinking spree left a 23-year-old man dead in the wee hours of Monday after he was stabbed with a sharp object by his friend on the left side of the chest at Steps Inn bar in Tsumeb's Nomtsoub location.

It is alleged the deceased, who cannot be named as his next of kin were not yet informed, were consuming alcohol with his friend before the fight erupted. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested and was expected to have appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The object used in the attack has not been recovered but the police suspect a knife was used.