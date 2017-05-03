2 May 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ex-UP, LP Partisans Join CDC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Dr. Samuel Gba Benette, a former staunch partisan of the Liberia Party (LP), and businessman Matthew Fairplay Joe have vowed to win Grand Bassa County for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

Dr. Benette was a member of the LP from 2006- 2015, but resigned in October 2016.

Mr. Joe is a popular businessman and was a sympathizer of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

The two Bassonians formally joined the CDC on Monday at a colorful program held at the party's headquarters in Congo Town.

The program was attended by CDC partisans and the national chairman, Nathaniel McGill; Rep. Dr. Bhofal Chambers, the chairman of the Legislative Coalition for Democratic Change; and the National Youth chairman, Jefferson Koijee.

In separate remarks, Dr. Benette and Mr. Joe promised to campaign and deliver Grand Bassa County from the grips of Liberty Party.

Dr. Benette is an aspirant for electoral district #5, while Mr. Joe is a representative hopeful for electoral district #3, Grand Bassa County.

In a related development, the former secretary general of the Strategic Management Team and member of the Mobilization and Recruitment Committee of the Unity Party (UP), Samuel Worzie, also resigned from the party and has joined the CDC.

He is a representative aspirant for electoral district #2 Montserrado County.

Meanwhile, the CDC has promised to uphold elections rules and laws, including the Code of Conduct.

Mr. McGill called on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to respect the Supreme Court by also upholding the Code of Conduct.

He announced that the CDC will have transparent primaries across the country, which will be observed by national and international observers and the media.

Liberia

Is Poverty Truly Liberia's Greatest Enemy?

Former Central Bank Governor and political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) Dr. J. Mills Jones… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.