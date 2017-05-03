Liberia: Ex-UP, LP Partisans Join CDC

Dr. Samuel Gba Benette, a former staunch partisan of the Liberia Party (LP), and businessman Matthew Fairplay Joe have vowed to win Grand Bassa County for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

Dr. Benette was a member of the LP from 2006- 2015, but resigned in October 2016.

Mr. Joe is a popular businessman and was a sympathizer of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

The two Bassonians formally joined the CDC on Monday at a colorful program held at the party's headquarters in Congo Town.

The program was attended by CDC partisans and the national chairman, Nathaniel McGill; Rep. Dr. Bhofal Chambers, the chairman of the Legislative Coalition for Democratic Change; and the National Youth chairman, Jefferson Koijee.

In separate remarks, Dr. Benette and Mr. Joe promised to campaign and deliver Grand Bassa County from the grips of Liberty Party.

Dr. Benette is an aspirant for electoral district #5, while Mr. Joe is a representative hopeful for electoral district #3, Grand Bassa County.

In a related development, the former secretary general of the Strategic Management Team and member of the Mobilization and Recruitment Committee of the Unity Party (UP), Samuel Worzie, also resigned from the party and has joined the CDC.

He is a representative aspirant for electoral district #2 Montserrado County.

Meanwhile, the CDC has promised to uphold elections rules and laws, including the Code of Conduct.

Mr. McGill called on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to respect the Supreme Court by also upholding the Code of Conduct.

He announced that the CDC will have transparent primaries across the country, which will be observed by national and international observers and the media.