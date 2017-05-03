Liberia: Man 'Sexes' Chicken

Liberians are witnessing events that somehow support writings in the Holy Book that there would be strange happenings when the world is approaching its end. Besides men marrying men (gay marriage) or women having copulation with one another (lesbianism) and other forms of depravity that plague the society, acts of bestiality are also being carried on. As reported by our Margibi County correspondent Moses Tokpah, a man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a chicken (hen).

A man said to be in his 50s is accused of carrying on an act of bestiality by having sexual intercourse with a chicken (hen), but the accused has reportedly denied the allegation and said the woman changed into chicken.

The incident which occurred last week in Gorsue, Todee District, Montserrado County is also said to have shocked residents, who to date are still in the state of dismay and cageyness.

The man only identified as Salah, a Fula national, was arrested after he was accused of taking with him a hen into a palm bush and had sex with it, a resident by the name of Derrick Gbai told newsmen.

What may have prompted his alleged action remains unknown, but it is alleged that Salah is noted for acts of bestiality. Residents explained that he stooped on a balustrade (banister) of the house and collected the hen that was walking alongside a roster. A daughter of the owner of the chicken reportedly spotted him while carrying on his plan.

"In the evening, he came and he was bending on the banister then the two chickens -the male and the female- were passing; he then collected the hen and the girl who was around a coconut tree spotted him carrying the chicken in the palm bush," the resident explained.

The girl reportedly took the complaint to some town people that he (Salah) caught her mother's chicken and carried it in the palm bush. Her complaints against the accused prompted some residents to set trap. In the event, it is alleged Salah was spotted flashing light from where he had taken the chicken.

Salah was later caught but did not have the victim (chicken) with him and when pressed on the chicken's whereabouts, he denied carrying a chicken in the bush or having something to do with it.

Not satisfied with his response, they decided that he took them where he had been, and on their way, they discovered the dead chicken in the palm bush, with his sperm all around it's anal.

Based on what they gathered as evidence, the residents took the accused to the general town chief, it is said. En route to the chief's residence, the accused was forced naked and the chicken's feathers were seen stuck to his pennies.

Our reporter quoted Mr. Gbai as saying that it is not the first time Salah is being accused of having sexual intercourse with animals. He had been accused of having copulation with dog twice.

"In March, Salah was suspected of having sex with a dog in one Town called Cooper Town and when the crime was levied against him, he escaped and move into their Community," he said.

Salah reportedly denied physically having sexual intercourse with the chicken (hen), but that the woman he was having sex with changed into hen. It is abnormal for humans to have intercourse with animals, and it is held that those who carry on such practice are into mystical undertakings.