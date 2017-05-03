Kenya: Reprieve for Wanjiru As Court Temporarily Suspends Her Trial

A chief magistrate's court has temporarily suspended the trial of Bishop Margaret Wanjiru pending the hearing and determination of her appeal at the High Court.

On Thursday last week, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi had declined to free the Christ is Alive Ministries cleric on bond until after she had spent five more days behind bars.

But on Friday, High Court Judge Ngenye Macharia agreed to reduce her bond terms to Sh100,000 from Sh500, 000 and consequently released her.

And on Tuesday, her case was adjourned to June 27 pending the hearing of her appeal at the High Court on May 10.

Bishop Wanjiru has denied causing malicious damage to property and creating a disturbance when she stormed the City Park polling station during Jubilee nominations.

ROWDY SUPPORTERS

She was accused of wilfully and unlawfully destroying four ballot boxes and assorted papers valued at Sh30,000 and belonging to the Jubilee Party at the polling centre on April 26.

She was also accused of storming the City Park Market polling centre in Westlands, Nairobi, disrupting voting in the party primaries while in the company of a group of 50 rowdy people, who scared away polling clerks.

Prosecutors had told the court that she is an influential person and would, therefore, interfere with witnesses.

The magistrate had then sent Bishop Wanjiru to police cells until Tuesday, when she was to be freed on a Sh500,000 bond and two sureties.

However, Justice Ngenye Macharia ordered that the bishop be freed on Sh100,000 bond last Friday.

Bishop Wanjiru is no longer in custody.

Her son, Mathare MP Stephen Kariuki, was present in court on Friday when she was released.