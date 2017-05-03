Kenya: Traders At Ol Kalou Market Say Filthy State Affecting Business

Traders in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, are protesting the pathetic state of the town's open air market.

The traders have threatened to stop paying levies if their grievances are not addressed.

They say the market is filthy, lacks water, has stinking unclean toilets and lacks shades bedsides being bedevilled by insecurity.

"We are losing business. Customers avoid the market due to poor sanitation. We display our fruits and vegetables on the muddy or dusty ground depending on weather patterns. The toilets are always dirty and they stink. We incur more losses during the rainy season," said Mary Kimani, a trader in the market.

The ongoing rains have forced the fruits dealer to cut her supplies by nearly half.

"I have nowhere to take my fruits in case it rains. The market is insecure without a fence. No customer will come and swim in filthy rain waters while they can still get what they need from other retailers. The county government should honour its promise to facelift the market," she said.

INSECURITY

John Mutua, an official at the market said insecurity and bad weather have forced the traders to rent some stores within the town, which he says adds to their cost of doing business.

"The cost of doing business is prohibitive. The stores cost us Sh3,000 per month in addition to transport costs and damages during transportation to stores and storage. We all deal in perishable goods," said Mr Mutua.

"Even without the rains, respiratory diseases are also very common among the traders during the dry season due to dust. We have no problem with the market charges, but we demand services. We need security, water, and elevated stalls with shade for shelter and display," he added.

The more than two hundred traders were last November kicked out of the town centre in a bid to reduce congestion with a promise that the market would undergo a major facelift before they are allowed to return.

County Director of Trade Mary Njuguna said plans are underway to have a major facelift done on the market.

"We are aware of all the issues raised by the traders and we are working on them. The facelift we plan for involves a lot of technicalities and logistics.

"Our plan is to make is a modern market with all facilities, not just water and fence. We are aware of their plight. Let them be patient with us," said Ms Njuguna.

She also accused politicians of inciting the traders.

Ms Njuguna said the new market location has reduced congestion within the CBD, helped expand the township and opened dormant areas.