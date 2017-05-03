Liberia: Grammy Award Singer in Concert Today

Grammy award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Joss Stone is expected to arrive in Liberia today as part of her 'Total World Tour' concert. Stone, a British singer and songwriter, is a versatile vocalist in the genres of soul, R&B, blues and reggae.

The concert, which will be held today at the RLJ Kendeja Resort, is part of the artist's ambition to visit all countries in the world.

Songs from her 2003 multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions, and her second album, Mind Body & Soul, which topped the UK albums chart for one week, are expected to be performed during the concert.

She is expected to bring her unique brand of soulful acoustic blues to thrill the local audience, as well as collaborate with local musicians on stage to provide a perfect combination of British pop music and unique Liberian rhythms.

"Joss Stone Live in Concert" will be a five-hour outdoor event and will feature some of the leading artists in the local music industry, whose names have not yet been revealed.

Although the Total World Tour, which started about three years ago, is Stone's most ambitious project to date, it aims to afford the British singer the chance to explore and understand the universal language of music in every country on the planet.

In addition, Stone will use her visit for good causes like learning about important humanitarian and environmental issues.

Born Jocelyn Stoker, and nicknamed Joss Stone, according to Wikipedia, the artist rose to fame in the late 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions, and has earned numerous accolades, including two Brit Awards and one Grammy Award out of five nominations.

She has sold 14 million albums worldwide throughout her career as well as establishing herself as one of the best-selling artists of her time, best-selling soul artists of the 2000s, and one of the best-selling British artists.

Her first three albums have sold over 2,722,000 copies in the US, while her first two albums sold over 2,000,000 copies in the UK.

Lastly in 2015, Joss released her seventh album, Water for Your Soul, which many critics regard as her best work to date. The album comprises a set of meaningful songs weaving together reggae, hip hop and R&B with tones and nuances drawn from world music. It led to Joss being named Billboard's top reggae artist of 2015.

So far since the tour started, she has toured more than 80 countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Cameroon, Mozambique, and Sudan.

The concert ticket prices at the RJL Kendeja Resort range from US$5, for students, US$10 regulars and US$20 for VIP. Doors open at 7 p.m.