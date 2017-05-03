Liberia: Nuquay Donates L$200,000 to UL-SIM

A member of the Student Integration Movement (SIM) of the University of Liberia (UL), Speaker of the House of Representatives J. Emmanuel Nuquay has made a cash donation of L$200,000 to the organization as financial aid to its scholarship program.

The Speaker is a graduate of the UL, where he majored in Accounting, and graduated from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law. He was a member of SIM.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker on Tuesday, May 2, in his Capitol Building office, his Chief of Staff (COS) Eric Kennedy said the L$200,000 is to afford students the opportunity to enroll at the UL, and is also one of the many contributions the Speaker has made toward education across the country.

"The Speaker is very pleased to contribute to the education of students that SIM is providing scholarships for," Mr. Kennedy said.

He added: "The Speaker believes that education is the most important tool that anyone should receive that can bring one success in society. Education lessens the challenges you will face in life and the more knowledge you gain the more opportunities it will open up to allow individuals to achieve better possibilities in career and personal growth. Education has played an important role in the world in the 21st century. A person with a higher education will be easily qualified compared to a person without an extended education; and one will be prepared to do various tasks that careers demand as well as meet job standards."

He said education is important because it helps one develop a unique perspective on life. "It has played a major role for all individuals in society and also has allowed the community to succeed both socially and economically," he added.

Meanwhile, the chairman of SIM, Henry Darbee Blamah, thanked the Speaker for his contribution and said his donation will "forever be remembered."