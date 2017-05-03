3 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Manhunt for Makhado Murder Suspects

The police in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for murder suspects following the discovery of the body of an unknown woman in Schoemansdal. The victim was found next to the railway line with multiple stab wounds throughout the body.

The deceased is around 26 years old, slim built and dark in complexion. She was wearing blue and pink puma tekkies, blue jean, blue t-shirt and Gold necklace.

Anyone who can assist with information about the suspects or the identification of the deceased, can contact LT. Col. Tshililo Ndou at 082 565 7877 or the nearest Police Station.

